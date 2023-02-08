CCTV footage of an incident involving an off duty police officer "looked untidy" a Supreme Court jury heard.
Constable Keith Smith was giving evidence in the Supreme Court trial of Todd Barry Apted, 52 of Newnham.
Mr Apted has pleaded not guilty to a count of assaulting Juma Obeid, 27, about 12.30pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
It is alleged Mr Apted punched and kicked him to the head, face and body and held his legs while he was lying on the ground.
Mr Apted has also pleaded not guilty to a count of perverting justice at Launceston on September 1, 2020, by allegedly falsely telling police that he was threatened by a male and that he was forced to defend himself.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker says the key issue in the trial was whether Mr Apted was acting in self defence.
Constable Smith said that he had located video and audio surveillance of the incident involving Mr Apted on August 9.
He said that some time after Mr Apted phoned him and asked him what the footage showed.
"I told him it looked pretty untidy," Constable Smith said.
After refreshing his memory via his notes Constable Smith said that what he said was "the footage doesn't look good its pretty untidy."
Constable Smith said that about two weeks later he ran into Mr Apted and his family in the McDonalds car park.
"Is it true that he asked you if you had seen all the footage," crown prosecutor Lisa Pennington asked.
"Yes," Constable Smith said.
"[Mr Apted's wife] Peta asked: "Does it look bad for Todd?," he said.
"Footage always looks bad for everybody," Constable Smith said he replied.
Justice Robert Pearce warned the jury that Constable Smith's view on the footage was irrelevant and that it was a matter for the jury.
The jury also heard an interview between Mr Apted and officers from Tasmania Police professional standards.
Mr Apted in a prepared statement to professional standards said that Mr Obeid threatened to "cut him and throw hands" [fight].
The professional standards officers asked Mr Apted when he had told Mr Obeid that he was a police officer.
Mr Apted said he had told him at the beginning.
However, the professional standards officer said that the audio footage recorded the sound of [Mr Apted's] closing door and that he had not mentioned being a police officer until one minute 35 seconds into the recording.
Mr Apted agreed that the language he used to Mr Obeid was inapproriate.
On Monday the jury heard that Mr Apted said to Mr Obeid: "you f---ing piece of shit...you want to have a crack at my boy?"
The trial continues on Wednesday afternoon.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.