Voting has been open for only three days but Tasmania's top galloper The Inevitable is already making a bold bid for inclusion in the $5 million All-Star Mile.
The Inevitable has polled well over 1000 votes and is sitting seventh on the current order of entry behind I'm Thunderstruck, Alligator Blood, I Wish I Win, Zaaki, Mr Brightside and Nugget.
Voting doesn't close until February 26 but at this early stage The Inevitable looks a realistic chance to become Tasmania's third All-Star Mile runner.
Mystic Journey won the inaugural running in 2019 and Still A Star ran 13th behind Mugatoo on an unsuitable wet track in 2021.
Tasmania did not have a runner when Regal Power won in 2020 or when Zaaki won last year.
Interestingly, Victorian racing's bold initiative has yet to be won by a Victorian-trained horse.
This year's 1600m weight-for-age race at Moonee Valley on March 18 has attracted 78 nominations and has a field limit of 15.
The first 10 places in the field will be decided by public vote.
The winners of the Futurity Stakes and Blamey Stakes gain automatic entry and the remaining places are decided by an All-Star Mile panel.
Racing enthusiasts who cast a vote for any horse on the official All-Star Mile web site will go into the draw for $500,000 worth of prizes.
Fifteen people who vote will be allocated a runner in the race and the one that draws the winner will collect $250,000.
The Inevitable has developed a strong following since he burst into national prominence with a win in the $500,000 Silver Eagle at Randwick in October 2019.
His journey since has been thwarted by injuries and multiple setbacks and the story of how he has beaten the odds is sure to resonate with many voters.
Nursed back to his best by trainer Scott Brunton and his partner Tegan Keys, The Inevitable has been unbeaten in four starts since a spell and will attempt a fifth consecutive Tasmanian feature-race win in Sunday's Thomas Lyons Stakes at Elwick.
Victory would take his career earnings to $1,194,775 from only 27 starts which equates to $44,250 every time he's stepped foot on a racetrack.
High-profile Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham had a forgettable first foray into Tasmanian racing 12 months ago but bookmakers expect her to do much better at Elwick on Sunday.
Neasham's imported stayer Spirit Ridge is a clear favourite for the $300,000 Hobart Cup despite having to carry 3.5kg more than any other runner.
A two-time winner over the cup distance in England, the eight-year-old has won another five races in Australia including two group 3s and one at listed level.
And, although his black-type wins were some time ago, he brings good recent form to Tasmania as a winner over 2000m at Flemington on January 14 and runner-up in the listed Australia Day Cup at Warwick Farm on January 26.
He will also have the services of arguably the most in-form jockey in Victoria, Blake Shinn, who rode him to his Flemington victory.
After that race, Shinn said that Spirit Ridge "possesses good stamina and is a good middle-distance staying type.
"It was a good fighting win because he got challenged by the second horse (Swords Drawn) around the 300m," the jockey said.
All that considered, Spirit Ridge looks to have much stronger Hobart Cup credentials than his former stablemate Lord Belvedere who ran 11th behind Ho Ho Khan in last year's race and was subsequently retired.
It's also in his favour that he normally races near the lead and came up with gate 4 at Wednesday's barrier draw.
With a couple of noted front-runners in the field, he could end up in the box seat.
Four interstate horses accepted for the race and fill the top three places in the opening tab.com.au market.
Triple cups winner Swoop Dog is the shortest of the Tasmanian runners and the only other horse under double-figure odds.
Possibly deterred by the presence of The Inevitable, none of the three interstate entries for Sunday's $125,000 Thomas Lyons Stakes accepted for the weight-for-age race.
The Inevitable has started long odds-on at his past two starts but bookmakers opened him at $2.00.
The only others under double figures were rising star Rebel Factor at $4.80 and The Inevitable's stablemate First Accused $6.50.
3.10 Spirit Ridge
4.20 Military Mission
5.00 Ain'tnodeeldun
8.00 Swoop Dog
12.00 Glass Warrior
13.00 Dark Dream
17.00 Rising Light
23.00 Travelling Gigolo
31.00 White Hawk
34.00 Dramazing
34.00 I'm So Cool
41.00 Skyway Star
126.00 Steel Skies
Victorian trainer Peter Moody has plundered plenty of Tasmanian prizemoney over the years and is expected to do it again in Friday's $150,000 Bow Mistress Stakes.
His runner Dance To Dubai, an easy winner of her past two starts at Moonee Valley, has been backed from $2.70 to $2.15.
Moody last won the race in 2008 with Diamond Cove ridden by Tasmanian jockey Luke Currie.
TAS. DERBY: 1.30 Dunkel; 6.50 Midnight Glow, Cable Dancer; 1400 Unique Glow; 19.00 Berserker; 26.00 Abrupt; 51.00 Happy Clan; 71.00 Araptor.
STRUTT STAKES: 1.60 Soul Choice; 2.70 Just A Needs; 6.50 Cloudy Nights; 34.00 Risist Capture; 71.00 Elusive Princess.
BOW MISTRESS: 2.15 Dance To Dubai; 6.00 Riduna; 7.50 For Real Life; 11.00 Queenborough Flyer; 15.00 Belsielle; 16.00 Embeller, Emily, Sirene Stryker; 26.00 Jaja Chaboogie, Summer Fire, In Her Stride; 51.00 Dunbrody Power, Miss Tuppence.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
