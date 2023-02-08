After four years in the Tasmania Devils program, Jodie Clifford has been promoted to coach of the girls' side.
With the AFL increasing their investment in girls pathway programs, the Devils have been able to appoint a stand-alone coach, meaning previous leader Jeromey Webberley will just be in charge of the boys' outfit.
"This is a really exciting space to be in for the Coates Talent League [formerly known as the NAB League] to have full-time female coaches across Australia," Clifford said.
"I think it just shows the fierce commitment to building the talent pathways in female football across our state, so I'm really excited to be part of it.
"For the coaches, it means that they can do their role in that space but it just means for those individual player developments too, that so much more time can be given to them and ensuring that they can be the best footballers and people that they can."
The girls finished last year's campaign in sixth with four wins and Clifford is eager to see them progress to finals footy in 2023.
Fixtures for the season are yet to be released but the incoming coach confirmed her side will be playing their first game at UTAS Stadium on Saturday, March 18.
The Devils have two players - Brooke Barwick and Georgia Clark, both from Glenorchy - in the AFLW Academy program and several more players that Clifford can see entering draft conversations.
"It's really exciting for me in my own development as a coach to be able to learn from them too and the experiences that they have," Clifford said on Barwick and Clark.
"We hope that we can continue to build on that in the years to come and there's many more draft opportunities for our girls both in the North and the North-West as well.
"Any opportunity we can use for learning is huge for all of us."
Clifford, who has played at both North Launceston and George Town in previous years, comes from an education background and understands the value of relationships as a coach.
Her predecessor Webberley spoke highly of her experience and knowledge of the game.
"Jodie has an outstanding reputation within Tasmanian football circles," Webberley said.
Her football brain, matched with her wealth of experience from within the education sector, make her a well-rounded coach- Tasmania Devils talent manager and boys' head coach Jeromey Webberley
"Jodie is no stranger to our program, so to have her involved on a more permanent basis is a great result for all of us."
Clifford is not the only new face to the Tasmania Devils' program, with Scott Smith coming on board as high performance manager.
Smith joins the Devils from the GWS Giants Academy, working with them from 2015 - initially as strength and conditioning coach before moving into the high performance manager role.
"Scott is highly credentialed and has hit the ground running since officially joining the team late last year," Webberley said.
"Scott's experiences with the GWS Giants Academy regional hubs also hold him in good stead to get the best out of our regional Tasmanian structure."
