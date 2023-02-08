Warnings have been fired by the ACCC and state government about an email scam targeting sellers of products using online platforms.
The PayID impersonation scam uses either a fake or compromised profile on a platform and will make an offer to purchase the goods for sale.
They ask to make the payment through PayID and shortly after providing their PayID details, the seller receives an email indicating an overpayment, which needs to be repaid before they can receive the payment.
You will never receive communication from PayID directly.- ACCC spokesperson
Whilst an ACCC spokesperson couldn't provide data on the scam, its rise has been noticed on Facebook community noticeboards, such as Launceston Chit Chat; where people have shared experiences of encountering the scam.
An ACCC spokesperson said scammers often won't haggle over the price, and would state they would send someone to pick up the item without viewing it.
"PayID allows consumers and businesses to use their mobile number, email address, ABN or Organisation Identifier to receive fast, secure payments," the spokesperson said.
"PayID is a secure payment method because you don't provide your account details to the purchaser.
"PayID is managed by your bank and you will never receive communication from PayID directly."
READ MORE: Karen's Diner to visit Launceston in April
Tasmanian Minister for Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs Elise Archer said the state government had been working hard to protect people from falling victim to scams.
"I want to stress to consumers that PayID is managed by your bank, so you will never be contacted directly," Ms Archer said.
"If you're unsure about an email or message, reach out to your bank and don't make any payments.
"If you think you have been scammed, contact your bank or financial institution urgently."
The ACCC spokesperson said if a seller received communication directly from PayID, "it is a scam".
"Tell your friends and family, it helps to share your experience they can offer support and you can help protect them from scams."
Reports can also be made to the ACCC on the Scamwatch website.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.