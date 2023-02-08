Serious crash at Deloraine

Police are continuing investigations into a serious crash on the Bass Highway at Deloraine on Tuesday night.
Police said the serious crash involved a grey Toyato Corolla sedan and a grey Nissan Navara dual cab ute.
"Preliminary investigations indicate the Navara, which was traveling west, and Corolla, which was travelling in the other direction, crashed head on after an attempt to overtake a truck about 1km west of the Deloraine eastern connector," police said.
The sole occupant of the Corolla and the front passenger of the Navara were taken to the Launceston General Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Navara and two other passengers were also taken to hospital.
The road was closed for four hours to allow crash investigators to examine the scene and conduct inquiries.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
