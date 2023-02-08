From hiking to fishing or hunting, Tasmania's love for outdoor recreational activities is overcoming the financial strain of rising interest rates.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday retail sales volumes had fallen by 0.2 percent in the December quarter.
Allgoods managing director Sam Luck said outdoor recreation stores, such as his, was bucking the trend.
"People who are worrying about interest rates, and when it's stressful financially, they save money for the things they enjoy," Mr Luck said.
"It's the last thing people cut from the budget, it's a stress reliever and weekend activities and what people love paying for."
He said sales from December and January had been up on previous years.
"We've noticed a lot more tourists ... and also a lot more Tasmanians buying lightweight gear to take travelling to places like Vietnam and Indonesia," he said.
When the state was without visitors in the height of COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Luck said Tasmanians embracing their own backyard meant sales hadn't suffered a huge dip at that time.
"We didn't get the tourists, but the locals counteracted it," he said.
"We have noticed a difference in travel sales, we took luggage off the shelf for two years and replaced it with swags and cooking gear.
"Now there's a huge demand for luggage."
