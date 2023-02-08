Tokyo Olympian Daniel Watkins announces canoe retirement

Hobart's Daniel Watkins has announced his retirement from international level canoe slalom.
The 27-year-old competed in canoe slalom at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, while also being reserve for the kayak.
"It's been the best 15 years exploring the world and meeting so many incredible people through travelling and racing kayaks .. it's truly shaped the person I am today and I am grateful for every day spent on the whitewater," he said.
"Biggest shout out to my parents for introducing me to the sport and for supporting me the whole way with friends and family.
"Thank you to the Paddle Australia staff for getting me to the level I was able to achieve and to the Australian paddling scene for the time, effort and volunteering that makes every race at home happen."
Watkins debuted at a senior World Cup in 2014, finishing in the top five before deciding to compete in both C1 and K1 in 2016 - something that had scarcely been done before.
Winning bronze at the 2020 Australian Open stamped his ticket to the Olympics as he claimed his first senior podium in the C1.
He qualified for the final in Tokyo, finishing ninth after incurring a two-second penalty during the run.
Tributes flew for Watkins following his announcement, led by coach and fellow Olympian Robin Jeffrey.
"I started coaching Dan in 2018 and like any good high performance relationship where you are striving to be the best, it was both challenging and rewarding," Jeffery said.
"Dan is one of the most interesting people I have ever had the pleasure of coaching, he is a fierce competitor who loves to play and innovate.
"He challenges everyone while supporting those around him, he is precise yet fluid, and most of all Dan is passionate."
The Tasmanian Institute of Sport added: "Dan has been an excellent role model for the younger athletes in the TIS Canoe Slalom Program, many of whom aspire to achieve the heights that Dan has reached.
"We hope to see Dan maintain relationships with our younger athletes with his continued involvement with the sport."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.