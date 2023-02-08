Launceston Tornadoes' NBL1 South campaign has received a boost with Australian Opal and Sydney Flames captain Keely Froling re-signing for this season.
Froling, who was the Tornadoes captain last year, is coming off a strong 2022.
She was selected in the Opals national team squad and won the Tornadoes' MVP for the second year running.
She also broke the record for most points (52) in a NBL1 game in 2021.
"I'm so excited to be back with the Torns for another year. Last year, we came so close to our championship goal and this year we are aiming to go all the way," she said.
"Sare (coach Sarah Veale) and the team are already putting in a huge amount of work so we will be ready to go in round one.
"I love this club and our community, nothing compares to it in the NBL1, so it was an easy decision for me to come back."
Veale said Froling was an important member of the club.
"After dominating the NBL1 South competition in 2021 and 2022, her impact is not just linked to our successful on-court performance, Keely also continues to lead and mentor our young local development players, fostering growth of our players for future years," she said.
"I am really proud that Keely wants to continue on as a Tornado. Keely is a rare talent and impacts both ends of the court.
"Her leadership has played a critical role in building our culture and she epitomises the values that our club upholds.
"There are no limitations to what Keely will be able to do in her career and for her to choose to continue to be with us is inspirational for us, our club and community.
"I can't speak highly enough of Keely and I know that with Keely leading our group again, we are in a great position to fight for the championship in 2023."
The fixture starts three weeks earlier than last season with the Torns opening their campaign against Hobart Chargers on April 1 in Ulverstone.
Launceston will play 11 of their 22 games in Tasmania with seven at their home court, Elphin Sports Centre.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
