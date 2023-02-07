With recent federal data showing that Tasmanians are finding it ever more difficult to access a general practice doctor, the Labor Opposition on Tuesday criticised the Rockliff government for making "little" progress on a plan to expand GP services in Scottsdale by making use of an empty hospital wing there.
Opposition health spokesperson Anita Dow said the government last April took over the lease of the empty James Scott Wing of the North Eastern Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Scottsdale.
It planned to expand GP services in the town by moving Tasmanian Health Service staff accommodations from a nearby building into the empty hospital wing, which would then free up space for more GPs at the other building.
"The government has made a number of commitments about what it will use this building for, but to date very little has come to fruition, and we want to see a better commitment from the government to better utilise this space," Ms Dow said.
"You only have to look at the LGH to see how badly we need to decentralise services, to keep people healthier in their own communities and to provide GP services on their doorstops."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.