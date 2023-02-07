The Tasmania JackJumpers have confirmed Josh Magette will miss the side's play-in match against Cairns Taipans on Thursday.
The much-loved point guard is locked in for surgery to repair his broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket on Thursday while the rest of his team will be preparing for their key clash.
Magette's injury came in a clash with Illawarra's William Hickey on Saturday night, with the 33-year-old unable to fly home, instead having to catch the Spirit of Tasmania and driving from Devonport to Hobart on Tuesday.
"It's been a crazy couple of days but I've now seen the specialist and will have surgery on Thursday so hopefully be back on the mend soon," he said.
"Thanks to everyone for all the calls, the texts, the messages ... I really appreciate it."
While Magette is reportedly hopeful of returning if the JackJumpers make a long run into finals, the club said he "will be assessed following surgery with his long-term recovery and ongoing welfare the highest priority".
In other injury news, captain Clint Steindl underwent an MRI on his hip and will be assessed after arriving in Cairns on Wednesday, while Will Magnay will play on Thursday after a knock to the mouth.
The JackJumpers also released their finals pathway on Tuesday, sharing key dates and locations of potential match-ups.
If the JackJumpers win their Thursday night match-up, they'll face the New Zealand Breakers in a best-of-three game play-off series for a spot in the championship series.
The Breakers matches would be played on February 12 in New Zealand, February 16 in Hobart and February 18 back across the ditch if needed.
If they lose their Thursday night match-up, they'll play the winner of Perth Wildcats and South-East Melbourne in a match in Hobart on Sunday.
A win in the potential Sunday clash would then see them face last year's champions Sydney Kings in a grand final rematch, with matches on February 15 in Sydney, February 17 in Hobart and February 19 in Sydney if needed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.