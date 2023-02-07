Dramatic video and audio CCTV footage of a fight between an off-duty police officer and a Newnham man was shown to a Supreme Court jury in Launceston.
Crown prosecutor Lisa Pennington took the unusual step of showing in her opening address the footage from a neighbouring house of the confrontation in the middle of Tompson's Lane.
Todd Barry Apted, 52, of Newnham has pleaded not guilty to a count of assaulting Juma Obeid, 27, about 12.30pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
It is alleged Mr Apted punched and kicked him to the head, face and body and held his legs while he was lying on the ground. Mr Apted also pleaded not guilty to a count of perverting justice at Launceston on September 1, 2020, by allegedly falsely telling police that he was threatened by a male and that he was forced to defend himself.
Ms Pennington said the existence of audio from the CCTV had undone Mr Apted's account to police of what happened.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said the key issue in the trial was whether Mr Apted was acting in self defence. He said that another issue would be who was the aggressor. "We say Mr Obeid was the aggressor," he said.
Mr Obeid said that he was intoxicated when he was walking with a girlfriend.
He said he was crossing the road when Mr Apted's son's car nearly struck him and then stopped.
He said he swore at the car and knocked on the driver's side window. He denied that he punched the window.
Some minutes later when Mr Obeid was further along Tompsons Lane, Mr Apted and his son pulled up in separate cars. In the verbal exchange Mr Apted says "you f---ing piece of shit...you want to have a crack at my boy?"
The video shows Mr Obeid walking backwards before the fight breaks out in which both men fall onto the road.
"He was charging at me telling me he was a police officer," Mr Obeid said.
Under cross examination Mr Obeid told Mr Tucker that he did not contact police to make a complaint.
"They contacted you?," Mr Tucker asked. "Yes," he said.
"Was it your intention to make a complaint?," Mr Tucker asked. "No," Mr Obeid replied.
"Were you co-opted...? Mr Tucker asked before Justice Robert Pearce cut him off saying it was irrelevant.
Mr Obeid admitted that he had been convicted of drug offences in the past but said he was not affected that day.
Mr Obeid's friend said that the older male was very aggressive. She saw blood on Mr Obeid's knuckles and face.
A 000 call was played in which a witness Shon McIntee reported that a "young black man was being beaten up by two white guys".
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.