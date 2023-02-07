The Examiner
Todd Barry Apted is facing trial over incident in Newnham in 2020

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 6:00pm
Off duty police officer Todd Apted has pleaded not guilty to assault

Dramatic video and audio CCTV footage of a fight between an off-duty police officer and a Newnham man was shown to a Supreme Court jury in Launceston.

