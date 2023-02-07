A man killed in a North-West motor cycle crash was not found for more than a day.
Police on Tuesday said the Ulverstone man in his 60s died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Union Bridge Rd, near Paradise, on Sunday.
They said he was riding with a group and his acquaintances last saw him at about 3.30pm.
"Concerns were raised on Monday after the man failed to arrive at their destination," police said.
"Members of the group drove the previous day's route and, sadly, located the man and his motorbike last night down a small bank off the side of the road."
Police said they were investigating and they would prepare a report for the coroner.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the man," they said.
Paradise - a rural area - is south of Sheffield.
Union Bridge Rd is between Paradise and Mole Creek.
Another motor cyclist died in a crash near Bakers Beach in late January.
He lost control and his off-road bike hit a tree.
