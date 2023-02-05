Welcome to ACM's free monthly newspaper, connecting lutruwita/Tasmania's farming community with the stories that matter.
Tasmanian Farmer prides itself on providing farmers, primary producers and associated businesses with a comprehensive publication on the latest information, relevant to their needs.
Inside, readers will find invaluable information on new product releases, technology, stock innovations, industry achievements and news regarding the local rural sector.
Click on the image above to read the latest articles in the February 2023 edition of Tasmanian Farmer - including our front cover article featuring Smithton dairy farmer Paul Nichols and his family.
If you think you have a local farm or food story to tell, simply email our editor Kate Stark at stark.k@austcommunitymedia.com.au with the details.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
