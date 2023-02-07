After two years on hold because of Covid, Youngtown Rotary is re-starting its much-loved fundraising event, the Soggy Bottom Cardboard Box Boat Regatta, in March.
The race and a Family Fun Day will raise money to support at-risk young Tasmanians.
This will be the fifth time the "race" has been held at Waverley Lake.
At the launch on Tuesday, Leigh Dyson from Youngtown Rotary Club encouraged people to start making boats and to invite friends and neighbours to fundraise and participate.
At the last Soggy Bottom regatta in 2020, there were 40 boats and 100 competitors, Mr Dyson said.
He said he was expecting more this year and was "seeing a lot of interest from the community."
Launceston City Council Mayor Danny Gibson said council was "delighted" that the Rotary Club was making use of Waverley Lake again.
"This lake is an incredible facility for our community and we love that the Rotary Club of Youngtown showcases it each year to the wider community."
Cr Gibson praised the initiative for the benefits it brought to students learning about technology, the use of the Waverley lake and helping support community groups.
Cr Gibson said that cardboard was a versatile material but the competitors "need to be clever with their designs and pay attention to the little details during construction or else they risk going down with the ship."
As a former participant, Cr Gibson provided a "mayor's tip" and encouraged boat builders to consider weight distribution in their designs.
This year, the event will raise funds for two organisations, JCP Youth and Diabetes Tasmania. Mr Dyson said that the Rotary Club was impressed by the programs offered by both organisations and decided to support them.
Will Smith, director for JCP Youth, said the event was "vital" for his organisation which provides programs to young people who are vulnerable and at risk. His group is named after an English boy in the late 18th century who suffered crippling injuries when he was 14 but managed to work as a cobbler and supported young people in his neighbourhood. His name was John "Cobbler" Pounds.
Claire Klapche from Diabetes Tasmania said her organisation was "very honoured and proud to be part of the event."
The regatta will be held on Sunday March 5 at Waverley Lake Park.
For more information, visit the Soggy Bottom Regatta website and Facebook page.
