The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community to bring back fundraiser, the "Soggy Bottom" boat race at Waverley Lake, after two-year hiatus

CM
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Smith of Youngtown Rotary gives Thea Smith, 4, a push in her cardboard boat on Waverley Lake. Picture by Paul Scambler.

After two years on hold because of Covid, Youngtown Rotary is re-starting its much-loved fundraising event, the Soggy Bottom Cardboard Box Boat Regatta, in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.