Greg Melick has been reappointed chief commissioner of the Integrity Commission - the state's public ethics watchdog - the government confirmed on Tuesday.
"Mr Melick is a highly qualified and nationally respected legal figure ... a barrister and senior counsel [who] previously worked in both private practice and government legal services," said Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Elise Archer.
Mr Melick was first appointed to the role in 2015, and this new term of appointment will last until August 2025.
His experience includes 52 years as an officer of the Australian Army Reserve, where he rose to the rank of Major-General.
He is currently serving as the national president of the Returned and Services League, and has also served as a Special Investigator for Cricket Australia and as Deputy President of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, and is a member of the National Crime Authority.
