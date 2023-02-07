Mental health checks for gun owners raises issues

A plan by Western Australia to submit gun owners to mandatory mental health checks before obtaining firearms licences has outraged gun advocates, who say it is a ploy to reduce legitimate users.
The checks form part of the Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan's safety overhaul of outdated gun laws.
While Tamanian Farmers and Graziers Association president Ian Sauer did not dismiss the idea completely, he said he did not know how it would work in practice if Tasmania ever followed suit.
Shooters Union president Graham Park said there was no evidence to suggest that such checks were needed, nor whether they would be effective in preventing firearms deaths.
"It is something that we would be implacably opposed to, along with most mental health professionals in this country. It will take resources away from an area where it is already difficult for people in genuine need to get appointments, especially in rural areas," Mr Park said.
Mr Sauer said the principle that somone with a mental health issue might have a high likelihood that they might cause themselves harm was well understood, but he questioned how it would work in practice.
"There are regulations and hurdles that farmers have to jump through to keep firearms and farmers comply with all that, but if you were then going to get a mental health check in the licensing process, I just don't know how it would happen," he said.
"Some farmers may not want to disclose that they have a mental health issue, because of privacy concerns, or because of the difficulties in getting the guns or licence back."
Launceston GP Elizabeth Lord, who has worked in rural and regional practice and is a board member of the TFGA, said any practice to support the safety and health of rural communites should be supported.
"We know that suicide rates are higher amongst men and they are higher amongst people who live in rural communites and anything that can be done to reduce those numbers is a good thing," Dr Lord said.
"But it is a difficult topic. Firearms are a crucial tool on farms and they are used for a range of reasons, some may be reticent to divulge mental health concerns if they felt like they might lose access."
