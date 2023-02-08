New UTAS Lions coach Brady Butwell is keen to build on the progress the team made last year in the NTFA division one competition.
Butwell was initially going to be a senior assistant as well as coach the Lions' reserves outfit.
But he has taken on the top role because former coach David Manktelow has stepped down due to health reasons.
The new mentor, who is taking on his first senior coaching gig, said he had a three-year plan.
"It's about being competitive and earning the respect from other clubs and showing the president, committee and supporters we are here to play football and work on everything possible to make that achievement of winning a grand final come true," he said.
He's aware earning the competition's respect was something the group worked hard at in 2022.
In the opening round, the Lions won their first game in four years, defeating Meander Valley at home by 41 points.
They also beat the Suns by 20 points later in the season.
"I think it's about taking that next step and pre-season shows a lot of that," Butwell said.
"We've had good numbers and hopefully in the next few weeks with uni coming back they'll increase and double if all goes to plan.
"If we can build the right culture out here, when we play top sides, that respect and points margin hopefully will come down, if not in our favour.
"Last year, they did have that respect but we just need to keep working on that and not let it drop off.
Last year, they did have that respect but we just need to keep working on that and not let it drop off.- Brady Butwell
"And I don't think the wheels have dropped off since transitioning, we've got good numbers and the club has been really good.
"It's just about keeping that momentum and we've got pretty much all the core on board this year as well which is good with some added extras."
Butwell said he may play this season.
"My main goal is to make sure these guys are fit and ready to play," he said.
"If I can get myself fit, yes, I will. But the main commitment is making sure I've got 22 players who are fit and I'm not going to take a spot if there's not a spot to be filled.
"So hopefully, yes, but we'll see how we go."
Butwell, who was born and bred in Launceston, played juniors at North Launceston before stints at clubs including Lilydale, Branxholm, Barwon Heads in Victoria and Rocherlea.
UTAS, who finished eighth on the ladder last year, have pre-season training on Tuesday and Thursday nights at University Oval at 6.15pm.
Meanwhile, the Lions are celebrating their 100-year anniversary in April.
The club will hold a function to celebrate the milestone and invite all past and present players, life members, members, family and friends.
The season fixture is set to be released in the next fortnight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.