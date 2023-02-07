The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cricket season over at UTAS Stadium as A-League, AFL near

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
February 7 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crane and truck transport the drop-in pitch from UTAS Stadium. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tuesday marked the changing of the seasons at UTAS Stadium, with the facility's three drop-in cricket wickets lifted out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.