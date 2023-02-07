The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Midlands Council to investigate short-term accommodation regulations

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
February 8 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Evandale Advisory Committee raised the issue of short-term accommodation at the Northern Midlands Council meeting. Picture by Rod Thompson

Community concern over short-stay accommodation has sparked an investigation by the Northern Midlands Council into developing a policy for it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.