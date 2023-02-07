Community concern over short-stay accommodation has sparked an investigation by the Northern Midlands Council into developing a policy for it.
The issue was raised during the municipality's January meeting in a motion brought forward by the Evandale Advisory Committee.
The officer's comment said the committee was concerned too many houses were moving towards short-stay accommodation.
"This is sentiment which has been echoed by other communities particularly considering housing affordability," the officer noted.
"However it must also be balanced against the need for accommodation to promote events/festivals, and tourism which have a range of social and economic benefits, as it injects money into the local economy."
The recommendation was for there to be an investigation and a report into the council developing a short-stay accommodation policy, and for that to be provided to the council at a later day.
The recommendation was moved by councillor Andrews Andrews and deputy mayor Janet Lambert, and passed unanimously.
Planning Tasmania does not require a planning permit if dwellings meet the "home-sharing" exemption.
The exemption applies if the dwelling is used to host as their main place of residence and:
"Planning requirements may currently vary from council to council while the staged implementation of the single Tasmanian Planning Scheme is rolled out across councils," Planning Tasmania stated.
Data collected in quarter 1 2022, under the Short Stay Accommodation Act 2019, found approximately 61 short term accommodation options in the Northern Midlands.
The council does not have a short stay accommodation policy.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
