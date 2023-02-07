If things remain as it is, it won't be long before a really serious injury - or worse - happens on Bridport's main road, one councillor believes.
Councillor Leonie Stein, who is also co-owner of Bridport News Agency, said the use of push bikes and scooters, combined with the increasing use of electric scooters, was threatening the safety of people in the town's busy shopping strip.
"It's come to the point where people have to stop and look to be safe to get out of the chemist or shops," Cr Stein said.
At the end of December, the situation had caused an injury to a "gentleman in his eighties".
Cr Stein said the man had tripped navigating through scooters and bikes lying on the footpath.
"The gentleman fell, I didn't witness it but basically he face planted and cut his jaw, head and knees," she said.
"He was taken to the chemist, but he needed a lot more than Band-Aids, I believe he needed medical treatment."
It isn't a new situation, three years ago the council put up a sign asking riders to dismount as they enter the area.
Cr Stein said the sign had deterred residents, however visitors over the summer exacerbated the problem.
Mayor Greg Howard said not everyone abided by the signs asking riders to dismount.
"Policing it is difficult, even if the police were prepared to sit there," Cr Howard said.
"You hear of stories from across the state of people being hit by the electric scooters."
He said the issue persisted despite the speed of electric scooters often being limited.
"Even at 10-15 kilometres if you run into an elderly person or young child, it's going to cause some issues," he said.
While adherence to council signage and enforcing accompanying by-lays is a council matter, Tasmania Police Inspector Ruth Orr said police took road and pedestrian safety seriously and would enforce the rules to keep people safe.
"Generally speaking, it is legal to ride a bicycle, including an e-bike, on a footpath in Tasmania. This also applies to skateboards and scooters, including e-scooters," Inspector Orr said.
"Police urge members of the community to adhere to the signs, pay attention, and keep everyone safe on our roads and footpaths."
Raising the issue at the Dorset Council's January meeting, Cr Stein said she hoped it would be a reminder for the community.
She encouraged people to jump off their bikes to walk the 300m strip.
"I've got grandkids, I understand why parents are happy for their kids to ride to places," Cr Stein said.
"It's just a matter of remembering not to ride in front of the shops."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.