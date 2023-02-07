A man who stole more than $30,000 worth of items and also assaulted a taxi driver has been sentenced in court on 47 charges.
Brady Leigh Wheldon pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to motor vehicle stealing, burglary, computer-related fraud, driving while disqualified, stealing and aggravated burglary.
The court was told Wheldon's burglaries and aggravated burglaries involved sheds, motor vehicles, garages, a trailer and a residence.
On 16 occasions Wheldon stole a range of items which included lollies and soft drinks. He also stole over $10,000 worth of tools.
On numerous occasions, Wheldon also used another person's credit card by making paywave payments, without the card holder's consent.
In sentencing, Magistrate Ken Stanton said Wheldon's offending showed a lack of disregard for his victims, having stolen cash and goods totalling $30,400.
"The common assault was a taxi driver in the course of his employment. You were frustrated by a legitimate requirement of the driver and the motor vehicle stealing was similar to the other dishonesty offending," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton also outlined Wheldon's previous criminal history, which included dozens of dishonesty offences and driving while disqualified charges.
"In essence, this offending is a continuation of offending, which commences a short time after you were released from custody," he said.
Wheldon was sentenced to 10 months jail, which had been backdated to November 9, 2022. He will be eligible for parole after he has served six months of jail.
He was also placed on a community corrections order for 12 months once he is released from custody. Wheldon was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay court costs and levies of $1159. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
