Gallery: Sprinting to finish at championships

After overcoming tough COVID years, the Tasmanian Age Sprint and Relay Championships were back to their best.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson captured these snaps at Launceston Aquatic Centre on Saturday.
One of the big stories from the event was that South Esk Swimming Club captain Sophie Hills broke two of her own multi-class S9 state records.
She swam 36.97 seconds in the 50-metre butterfly and 47.14 in the 50m breaststroke in the 16-18 years age group.
Meanwhile, Launceston Aquatic Club's John Skipper won his 15 boys' 50m butterfly race in 28.00 seconds which was .08 off his personal best.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.