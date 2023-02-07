It would be fair to say that Launceston-born Courtney Webb is experiencing a run of form.
Since resuming WNCL commitments for South Australia after the WBBL, Webb has scored two half-centuries and broken through for her maiden century before notching a second in as many games on Monday.
"I probably didn't get off to the start that I wanted to before the Big Bash started but yeah everything's coming together and starting to click a bit now," she said.
"I feel like I'm in pretty good touch but hopefully we can get over the line next time."
Scoring an unbeaten 110 off 105 balls against her home state at Bellerive Oval saw the 23-year-old move into second on the WNCL run-scoring tally.
The former Trevallyn Primary and Riverside High School student has made 404 runs at an average of 57.71, sitting only behind Ellyse Perry (435 runs), who is currently in South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Webb was pleased to play in front of family - having her mum, dad and grandfather in the stands - and admitting to some slight mixed feelings playing against Tasmania but reiterated that South Australia is where she wants to play her cricket.
"A couple of years ago, it would have been a little bit more challenging [playing against Tasmania] but I'm a lot more comfortable now," she said.
"I always miss being away from home but I just love playing for SA at the moment.
"Luke Williams [the South Australian coach] has been great to me and given a lot of opportunities to me and I want to repay that for sure."
Williams was a key part of Webb's move to South Australia in 2020 after being a contracted Tiger for two seasons, with the pair having worked together in an under-19 Australian side in 2018.
Growing up playing tennis, basketball and football alongside her cricket commitments, Webb was drafted to AFLW side Carlton in 2017 and played two matches before being delisted and focusing on cricket full-time in 2019.
"It was a bit of a challenge back then when I was trying to juggle it all [and now] it's a lot a lot easier on the body just playing the one," she said.
"I was just getting a few too many injuries and it was hard to juggle between I think it was three different associations at the time.
"It was a bit of a struggle and time management was a big thing, so I had to definitely narrow it down and cricket was the option back then and now."
Webb and the Scorpions have little time to lick their wounds after Monday's six-wicket loss, which was their first of the season, as they face the Tasmanians again on Wednesday in a day-nighter.
"I think their fielding compared to ours was the biggest difference, they took just about all their chances and we probably missed out a couple of run-outs and a couple of catches, so we'll definitely be looking to improve on that tomorrow."
