$1bn Hobart stadium plan a waste

It's an even bigger dud for the North and North West because the stadium business case makes clear that this is a long-term plan for a Hobart-based team with occasional games in Launceston, determined by the AFL. That's the only way to read the proposition for seven home games to be played in the new stadium, leaving just four for the North. That's a long way short of a fair share. It will isolate the North West, short change Northern businesses and leave supporters from Smithton to St Helens out in the cold.