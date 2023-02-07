$1bn Hobart stadium plan a waste

It's time for the Premier and his predecessor to put up or shut up on their disastrous plan for a new shrine to the AFL in Hobart.
If, as they claim, it is such a great deal for the State, let them put it to the people - either through a referendum or by calling an election. They won't do either because Tasmanians are well aware it's a dud deal for taxpayers, potentially costing up to $1 billion and with operating losses stretching as far as it is possible to see.
It's an even bigger dud for the North and North West because the stadium business case makes clear that this is a long-term plan for a Hobart-based team with occasional games in Launceston, determined by the AFL. That's the only way to read the proposition for seven home games to be played in the new stadium, leaving just four for the North. That's a long way short of a fair share. It will isolate the North West, short change Northern businesses and leave supporters from Smithton to St Helens out in the cold.
The government's argument that opposition to the new stadium is nothing more than "low rent parochialism" is an insult to the genuine concerns held by the vast majority of Tasmanians. They strongly oppose the reckless waste of money involved in this unnecessary proposal when we we already have two more-than-adequate AFL-standard stadiums at both ends of the island.
The tale of the pursuit of an AFL team is the story of a government that has been played for suckers by the AFL-- and without a change of direction, Tasmanian taxpayers will be left paying off the credit card for generations to come.
Tasmanians overwhelmingly support a Tasmanian team in the AFL. We have supported the concept of a Tasmanian AFL team in Launceston and Hobart for 20 years.
The government lost the plot and lost the people when it allowed itself to be sucked into an AFL ultimatum: no new stadium no license. This was a disastrous own goal. The stadium suggestion came from the Government: the AFL simply capitalised on the opportunity provided.
The AFL's decision to single out Tasmania for its outrageous demand for a covered stadium should be rejected. No similar demand has been made of any other other AFL team. Except for Marvel in Melbourne, every other football stadium including the MCG, is open to the skies.
*Ivan Dean was chairman of a Legislative Council committee that examined the appetite amongst Tasmanians for an AFL team and potential benefits or otherwise if it won a licence. Greg Hall is a former deputy president of LegCo and member for Western Tiers
