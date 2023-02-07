Dreamtime stories on Cradle Mountain

A "tongue-in-cheek" suggestion that Hobart maybe considered by Cricket Australia as an alternative cricket test venue for Sydney's often rain-affected New Year's Test has indeed gained traction, with newly elected Labor South Australian premier, Peter Malinauskas touting the idea that the aforementioned test should be transferred to the SACA ground. However, the NSW populace may have one trump card in the form of former Liberal premier, Mike Baird, who has recently been appointed chair of Cricket Australia - no sport in politics here, or in this case, when truth is not stranger than fiction! Kenneth Gregson, Swansea