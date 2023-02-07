The Examiner

Dreamtime stories on Cradle Mountain

February 7 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cradle Mountain forms a spectacular backdrop to the Dove Lake viewing shelter inspired by aboriginal design interpretation

Nala Mansell states that aborigines have been caring for Cradle Mountain "since time began" (Letters, Feb 6). I presume by "time began" she means since the creation of the universe which is estimated to have occurred about 16.8 billion years ago. Carbon dating has fixed human habitation in Tasmania around 30,000 years ago. It seems that the length of time attributed to aboriginal occupation of Tasmania grows each year but Nala has taken this to a whole new level. Nala please stick with known data and not dream-time imagining. Ross Warren, Devonport

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.