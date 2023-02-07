Dreamtime stories on Cradle Mountain

Nala Mansell states that aborigines have been caring for Cradle Mountain "since time began" (Letters, Feb 6). I presume by "time began" she means since the creation of the universe which is estimated to have occurred about 16.8 billion years ago. Carbon dating has fixed human habitation in Tasmania around 30,000 years ago. It seems that the length of time attributed to aboriginal occupation of Tasmania grows each year but Nala has taken this to a whole new level. Nala please stick with known data and not dream-time imagining. Ross Warren, Devonport
A "tongue-in-cheek" suggestion that Hobart maybe considered by Cricket Australia as an alternative cricket test venue for Sydney's often rain-affected New Year's Test has indeed gained traction, with newly elected Labor South Australian premier, Peter Malinauskas touting the idea that the aforementioned test should be transferred to the SACA ground. However, the NSW populace may have one trump card in the form of former Liberal premier, Mike Baird, who has recently been appointed chair of Cricket Australia - no sport in politics here, or in this case, when truth is not stranger than fiction! Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
IT IS absolutely marvellous that road safety, especially driver competency (or lack thereof) is combined in a practical way with fabulous events like this ("Truck-N-Utes on display", The Examiner, Feb 6), and whoever came up with the idea is to be commended. And while a good number of people attending are now wiser in the appropriate driving habits around heavy vehicles, that leaves 99.9 per cent of the driving population still unaware of their inappropriate habits.
It's well and good that Minister Ferguson supports this measure, however, it's simply not going to substantially resolve the problem of driver incompetency.
Indeed, given it is the government that decides through the drivers' licence test who is supposedly competent to be issued a licence, it is the government who is allowing incompetent drivers on the road.
So it's not too much of a stretch that it is the government who creates the problem only to try and patch it up after the fact, rather than self-reflect and prevent the problem in the first place.
And how to do that? Well for starters, how about require drivers be taught how to drive completely in the first place? First Taught, Best Taught.
Not too hard a concept to understand one would have thought. And it's not as if this is anything new. Aviation has been using competency based training for decades. So, while I fully endorse this worthwhile initiative by the Lions club, it's time to get serious about driver competency. But is Minister Ferguson truly ready to listen? Dale Newman, Relbia
