Wally Budgeon leaves behind huge Tasmanian hockey legacy

Tasmanian hockey lost a long-time player, coach and mentor last month as Wally Budgeon died aged 86.
Budgeon's influence on hockey in Tasmania, particularly in the north, will last well beyond his years.
After being introduced to hockey as a teenager, Budgeon developed into a highly skilled and accomplished player and coach as illustrated by his selection as playing-coach for South Launceston's team of the Era (1945-1965).
The club held an outstanding record of 80 straight wins in Northern and state fixtures during the 50s with Budgeon being central to the success of the team over an extended period.
Representing Tasmania at senior level, Budgeon captained the side for several years and played his last game at age 38.
On top of that, he made a significant contribution to the sport in Launceston playing over 700 games in his more than three decades at South Launceston.
Over the years, as a player and coach he was instrumental and influential in the development of the generations that followed him and was duly rewarded with Life Membership of South Launceston Hockey Club, the Northern Tasmanian Hockey Association (NTHA) and subsequently with Hockey Tasmania.
Budgeon's generosity and love for the game saw him devote countless hours at schools and in regional areas, over and above his club commitments, introducing children to the sport and assisting them to develop a shared love for the game.
He successfully led numerous club and northern representative teams as coach in various state league competitions across his time in charge. His combined enthusiasm and genuine desire to help and care for people saw lasting relationships that spanned the local competition and its membership.
After leaving South Launceston, Wally continued to experience sustained success as a coach, with sons Craig and David, at Launceston City, All Blacks and Tamar Churinga respectively.
He had high expectations and was always looking for ways to innovate and challenge players to improve and maintain success.
An example of this was introducing match day training on Saturday mornings. Another involved the use of large ball bearings at training to build strength and speed of skills.
He also prepared, modified and personalised sticks for players splicing handles and heads together specific to their positional needs, often during evening or night shifts at Coats Patons.
His longevity in the game was sustained through his passions for the game, his club and his community and was also passed down through to his children and now his grandchildren. Wally's profound impact on players is echoed through their recollections of their time together and the outstanding example he set for all.
Budgeon leaves behind his wife Barb, children Craig, Toni, David and Kim and his grandchildren.
