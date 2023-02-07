Richmond great Michael Roach, a former Westbury and Longford footballer, has had triple bypass surgery after suffering a heart attack last week.
The 64-year-old had some complications post-surgery and was in intensive care on Monday night according to Seven News.
It's reportedly come as a shock to his family given Roach's active lifestyle, which includes regular walks along the Tan track in Melbourne and bike riding.
Roach, a 1980 premiership player who notched 200 games for the Tigers, won two Coleman Medals (1980-81) and was Richmond's leading goal-kicker seven times.
He kicked 112 goals in 1980 and was the first Tiger to reach the ton since Jack Titus in 1940.
He spoke of his junior footy days in the lead-up to Richmond's 2017 grand final triumph against Adelaide.
"My hometown is Westbury - they were the Westbury Tigers at the time," he told The Examiner.
"I was running around at 14 and 15 playing for Westbury every week, loving it.
"Then at 16, I went to the Longford Tigers, which were my supposed progress club.
"I went to Longford because I thought it would be more of a chance to get noticed. Then, of course, I went over to the Richmond Tigers. So really, I only know the one theme song."
Roach, who played two seasons of senior football with Longford, topped the club goal-kicking in both years and was chosen to represent the NTFA and Tasmania.
He went on to kick 607 goals for Richmond and was a 1979 All-Australian during his career from 1977-89.
Roach, nicknamed Disco, is one of many Tassie forwards who have gone on to star for the Tigers.
Whitefoord's Royce Hart, North-West Coaster Brendon Gale, Devonport's Matthew Richardson and current player Jack Riewoldt (Clarence) are also from the Apple Isle.
Richmond posted on their Twitter on Monday night.
"Wishing Michael Roach all the best with his recovery," it read. "The Tiger Army is behind you, Disco."
Roach, who is part of the Tigers' Hall of Fame, is also an icon in the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
