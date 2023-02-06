Tassie's care and kindergarten crisis

The Examiner
Tasmania tops serious incidents list for childcare and early education facilities

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:42am, first published February 6 2023 - 7:44pm
Tasmania had the highest rate of serious incidents at early childhood education and care facilities, and governments spent about a quarter less in the state per child than the national average last financial year, according to figures released by the Federal Government today.

Local News

