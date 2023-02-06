Tassie's care and kindergarten crisis

Tasmania had the highest rate of serious incidents at early childhood education and care facilities, and governments spent about a quarter less in the state per child than the national average last financial year, according to figures released by the Federal Government today.
The Productivity Commission's Report on Government Services showed there were 394 serious incidents at the state's national quality framework-approved early childhood education and care (ECEC) facilities during the year ended June 30.
The majority of these were injuries or illnesses, with 65 incidents requiring the attendance of an ambulance. Another 50 incidents involved children being either locked in or out, or going missing.
The rate of serious incidents per 100 approved facility was 168.4 - the highest of any state or territory - and well above the average of 123.8, according to the data.
Just 86.4 per cent of the state's approved ECEC facilities met or exceeded the national quality standards in education, compared to a national average of 91 per cent.
Tasmania was the only state with a ECEC facility rated as needing "significant improvement" in education quality.
A significantly larger proportion of Tasmanian ECEC facilities were rated as below the national standards - 18.7 per cent, against a national average of 12 per cent.
The data also showed that the federal and state governments spent significantly less per child on ECEC services in Tasmania.
Total money spent per child in the 2022 financial year was $6699 in Tasmania - the lowest amount by far of any state or territory.
Nearly twice as much money per child was spent in the Northern Territory ($13018), and nearly 50 per cent more in Victoria ($9361).
The national average spent per child was $8706.
In recurrent expenditure, the federal government spent less per child in Tasmania than any other state or territory. It spent $1806 per child, against a national average of $2500. In the Australian Capital Territory, the federal government spent $3000 per child.
In child care, Tasmania came out on top in only one area - cost. The median weekly price of 50 hours of child care in the state was $527 - much lower than the national average.
The most expensive place was the Australian Capital Territory, where 50 hours of childcare cost $643.
In education for older students, the proportion of 20 to 24 year-olds who have completed either Year 12 or a a Certificate Three or above was 86.9 per cent, the lowest proportion of any state or territory.
