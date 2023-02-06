The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Literacy inaction slammed

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:26am, first published February 6 2023 - 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Literacy advocates slam govt inaction

The state government has failed to deliver on a series of commitments made in early 2021 aimed at helping arrest the state's alarming rate of illiteracy, according to literacy advocacy group 100% Literacy Alliance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.