Literacy advocates slam govt inaction

The state government has failed to deliver on a series of commitments made in early 2021 aimed at helping arrest the state's alarming rate of illiteracy, according to literacy advocacy group 100% Literacy Alliance.
Alliance member Lisa Denny said the government in early 2021 outlined a plan to begin teaching phonics from Prep to Grade Two that year, and to roll out a guide to support teachers in the new ways of instruction.
But she said the government has not yet followed through on its March 2021 announcement.
"It's been nearly two years since [the government] announced that target and the establishment of the Literacy Advisory Panel, and while we've had the global pandemic since then that's required an urgent response, we think literacy also warrants an urgent response," she said.
One reason for the delay was due to "strong" resistance in the Department for Education, Children and Young People against phonics teaching.
Some in the department still adhere to instruction methods introduced in the 1980s that place emphasis on recognising words as whole pieces of language.
The Department uses the services of two consultants that are strong advocates of those methods introduced in the 1980s, but have now been proven to be less effective than evidence-based phonics approaches, according to Ms Denny.
"It's why we have seen declines in literacy levels across the English-speaking world, because in the 1980s 'Whole Language' was introduced into schools, and so we have seen a decline in literacy levels since then," she said.
Opposition leader Rebecca White said Labor would "invest heavily in literacy reform" in government.
"Tasmania has some of the worst literacy levels in the nation and it's clear a change is needed," she said.
But Treasurer Michael Ferguson said education went backwards under Labor, and blamed them for removing phonics-based instruction in the first place.
He said the government would introduce a "more structured, explicit teaching of the phonics approach for children".
"With a much more structured, explicit approach on literacy by teaching the phonics ... we believe that we'll be able to make a major improvement in the coming years," he said.
