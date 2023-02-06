The Examiner
Matthew Robert Smith guilty of trafficking and a possessing stolen firearm

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 7 2023 - 9:46am, first published 2:30am
Trafficker weeps over jury verdict

A 39-year-old man wept after being found guilty of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm at Nabowla in north east Tasmania in 2020.

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

