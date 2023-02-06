Trafficker weeps over jury verdict

A 39-year-old man wept after being found guilty of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm at Nabowla in north east Tasmania in 2020.
Matthew Robert Smith was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury after just over two hours deliberation.
The trial heard last week that a police raid at a Nabowla property found cannabis which could have been worth up to $194,000 if sold in street deal amounts. There were also three firearms and an indication of a clandestine methylamphetamine manufacturing laboratory at the property.
Smith was found guilty of forming an intention to traffic the cannabis and to possession of a stolen .22 Norinco lever action firearm that was found loaded under a mattress he was sleeping on.
Smith wept and shook his head in the dock after the verdict and told court officers he was unable to breath.
During the trial the jury heard that Smith told police that a man nicknamed Rac or Raccoon, Stephen Hipworth, was responsible for the presence of drugs and firearms at the property.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss made a submission that he should be sentenced to something less than an actual jail term.
She said Smith he had come to court and named a person who he was previously too frightened to name.
"Mr Smith gave information to police and assisted with the investigation," she said.
"Partly as a result of police working with Mr Smith in relation to Mr Hipworth he was charged.
"I believe those conversations were substantial and did assist in relation to police charging or at least furthering their investigation.
"He told them everything he knew about Mr Hipworth.
"I submit you can take his co-operation into account and its mitigating that he provided information to police."
Ms Goss said Smith had been subjected to a six month home detention order in 2021 for two counts of common assault and driving charges.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said that the latest charges represented a serious increase in Smith's criminality from his prior record.
He said the Crown accepted that some of the cannabis may have been for personal use but the sheer volume meant some would have made its way into the community.
Justice Robert Pearce granted Smith bail while an assessment for a home detention order was carried out.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
