University of Tasmania ecologist and alumnus Professor Craig Johnson has been awarded an international marine science lifetime achievement award.
Prof Johnson received the International Temperate Reef Symposium Award which is awarded for contributions to marine science for achieving "high international standing" in science and "lifelong service and contributions to temperate marine ecology".
Professor Johnson is only the third Australian to receive the award.
The award was presented following a symposium at the University of Tasmania in Hobart which was attended by almost 300 delegates.
Prof Johnson was recognised for his work on the stability and recovery of damaged ecosystems and his research on the oceanographic, life history, and linkages between climate change, sea urchin invasions, and changes to the ecology of kelp ecosystems.
Professor Johnson, who completed his Bachelor of Science with Honours at the University of Tasmania and his PhD at Dalhousie University in Canada, said he was delighted to receive the award.
"Tasmania is an international hub for marine science, and I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to grow and develop marine science at the University of Tasmania," Professor Johnson said.
"Tasmania is a hotspot for warming waters as a result of climate change, so much of the rest of the world has been interested in what is happening here as a potential bellwether for the kinds of changes that may happen in other parts of the world."
It is vital that we continue to observe and run experiments in the field," he said.
Terry Bailey, Executive Dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering, commended Prof Johnson's mentoring of "the next generation of marine scientists" and furthering understanding of cool water reefs.
"Craig's work means we have a much better understanding of the impacts of invasive species and climate change on marine ecosystems and the loss and restoration of kelp along Tasmania's coast," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.