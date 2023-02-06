The latest iterations of this arrangement have been discussions with the local palawa people in "interpretive" designs for construction of popular tourist destinations at the Dove Lake viewing shelter and at the Cradle Mountain visitor centre. Yet, and perhaps not surprisingly, the process drew a stinging rebuke from Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaigner Nala Mansell in a letter to The Examiner (Feb 6). "The recent attempt by the Premier and Minister Jaensch (Minister for Parks) to substitute Aboriginal community engagement over our own lands and heritage by engaging an Aboriginal performance should fool no one," she wrote. Her main target was a proposal for a cableway into the Cradle Mountain National Park to avoid building a destructive road, but took aim at the Dove Lake viewing shelter and a "welcome to country" dance by local indigenous.

