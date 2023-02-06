WITH the noise pitch rising and the divisions in the community deepening the closer the federal government gets to setting up its promised "Voice" referendum, the states are quietly putting in place their own lines of communication with local indigenous groups.
Tasmania is one of the states engaging and negotiating with indigenous communities and it is no co-incidence yesterday was the first meeting of the government's Aboriginal Advisory group in Launceston. The group was elected by the dozen or so community groups state-wide, including Flinders and Cape Barren Islands early last year and announced following further discussions and representations in December. The problem Tasmania's government is finding, as demonstrated by the lengthy selection process of the members of this advisory body - and as all states in similar situations are finding - is: who do we talk to?
At a State level, these community bodies are often in conflict with each other, and, in Tasmania, with peak groups like the Aboriginal Land Council and the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre. All claim to represent "their" people. The challenge of finding a way to connect and resolve lingering issues and finding a way forward with Australia's indigenous peoples will be magnified for federal Labor which will need to consult hundreds of aboriginal communities.
In Tasmania, the regional groups that are closest to their communities include aboriginal corporations from Ballawinne (around Huonville), Circular Head, Flinders Island, the South East, and Six Rivers from the East Coast, to name some. These smaller, more focused groups have placed themselves under the umbrella of a group called TRACA, Tasmanian Regional Community Alliance, and this seems to be the group logically favoured for contact with the indigenous by the state government and government commercial organisations to resolve issues affecting their local areas. The "voice" in Tasmania has been very much a community consultation.
The latest iterations of this arrangement have been discussions with the local palawa people in "interpretive" designs for construction of popular tourist destinations at the Dove Lake viewing shelter and at the Cradle Mountain visitor centre. Yet, and perhaps not surprisingly, the process drew a stinging rebuke from Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaigner Nala Mansell in a letter to The Examiner (Feb 6). "The recent attempt by the Premier and Minister Jaensch (Minister for Parks) to substitute Aboriginal community engagement over our own lands and heritage by engaging an Aboriginal performance should fool no one," she wrote. Her main target was a proposal for a cableway into the Cradle Mountain National Park to avoid building a destructive road, but took aim at the Dove Lake viewing shelter and a "welcome to country" dance by local indigenous.
The ferocity of the letter suggests that she and her organisation are "out of the loop" in these sort of discussions. Maybe the government and National Parks feel they can connect better with the local groups? Who could blame them? It is an insight into what lies ahead for Anthony Albanese trying to reach agreement with hundreds more indigenous groups across all states.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.