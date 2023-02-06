Evandale Memorial Hall will be a riot of colour this weekend for the Launceston Horticultural Society's Summer Flower Show.
Peter Bugg, an avid gardener, will be showcasing some of his prized begonias at the event.
Mr. Bugg has been a member of the Horticultural Society for over 30 years.
Mr Bugg had never seen begonias until he was introduced to them by a schoolmate who worked with them at the Hobart Botanical gardens. "He gave me four tubers to start me off. It all went from there", Mr Bugg said.
He estimates that he now has around 300-500 begonias in his backyard including hybrids that he has bred himself.
A few such as "Holly Maree", "Aurora", and "Isabel" are named after his granddaughters.
While he might have competition, Mr Bugg says that he just wants to put his begonias on display for people to enjoy. The Summer Flower Show runs 11-12 February.
Entry is $3 and there'll be a range of plant and food stallholders.
