Matthew Robert Smith also accused of possessing stolen firearm

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 1:43pm
Jury considering cannabis trafficking charge

A Supreme Court jury retired to consider its verdict today in the trafficking trial of Matthew Robert Smith, 39, formerly of Nabowla.

