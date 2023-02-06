Longford trainer John Blacker has won every cup run in Tasmania so far this year and now holds the key to a home-state victory in the Hobart Cup.
His Longford, Devonport and Summer Cup winner Swoop Dog has the best form of the nine local horses entered for the $300,000 race at Elwick on Sunday.
Blacker will also be represented by former Launceston Cup winner Glass Warrior who won the Brighton Cup two starts ago then caught the eye when she flashed home from last to finish sixth to her stablemate in the Summer Cup.
However Sunday's Sydeston Cup winner Super Swoop will bypass the race.
The depth of staying talent in Blacker's stable is such that he can afford to keep Super Swoop for the Launceston Cup 10 days later.
The other local entries for the Hobart Cup are Dramazing, I'm So Cool, Rising Light, Skyway Star, Steel Skies, Travelling Gigolo and White Hawk.
The locals will face formidable opposition in the Hobart Cup as there are six well-credentialled interstate entries.
Wahine Toa (Ciaron Maher/David Eustace) has won two of her past three starts over 2400m at Sandown and 2500m at Moonee Valley.
Spirit Ridge (Annabel Neasham) won over 2000m at Flemington before finishing second in the listed Australia Day Cup (2400m) at Warwick Farm.
Military Mission (Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott) has had his past three starts in black-type races in Sydney and finished alongside Spirit Ridge when third in the Australia Day Cup.
Ain'tnodeeldun (Anthony & Sam Freedman) and Fighting Arrow (Chris Calthorpe) are both last-start winners over 2040m at Moonee Valley.
And, Dark Dream (Ben & JD Hayes) ran fourth in the group 2 Sandown Classic two starts before a disappointing Tasmanian debut in the Summer Cup.
Only three interstate horses have been entered for Sunday's $125,000 Thomas Lyons where local star The Inevitable will make his next appearance.
They are Biometric and Crosshaven from the Hayes stable and Umgawa trained by Leon and Troy Corstens.
Acceptances are taken on Wednesday.
If Ciaron Maher and David Eustace can win in Hobart with Wahone Toa they will be on target to pick up the Tasmanian cups double.
The Melbourne Cup-winning trainers are considering a Launceston Cup start for Saturday's Sandown winner Right You Are.
After the gelding streeted his rivals to bring up a winning hat-trick in the Benchmark 100 Handicap (1800m), Eustace said the Launceston and Mornington Cups were both possible options.
"He's an older horse (six) that's had an issue but the owners have stuck with him and he's now repaying them in spades," Eustace said.
"He keeps improving and we hope he can keep going.
"A cup of some sort is the next step and we've got Tassie coming up and Mornington a little bit later."
Eustace said it was unknown whether Right You Are would stay the 2400m of both those races but there was only one way to find out.
Two of the three feature races in Hobart on Friday will have small fields.
The $150,000 Tasmanian Derby has attracted only five local and four interstate entries with Victorian rising star Dunkel likely to dominate betting.
The $125,000 Strutt Stakes has only six entries including lone interstate visitor Soul Choice who will be favourite after her close second to Dunkel in the Launceston Guineas.
It's a much different story with the $150,000 Bow Mistress which has attracted 20 mares - including 11 from interstate - and again shapes as the race of the carnival.
Unfortunately, last year's Vamos Stakes winner Take The Sit will be missing after blood tests on Monday revealed a high white cell count.
Connections are hoping she will be right to defend her Vamos crown on February 22.
The Peter Moody-trained Dance To Dubai will now be the highest-rated Bow Mistress runner.
The Tasmanian Derby meeting on Friday will be run in a twilight timeslot.
The first of eight races will be at 3.17pm and the last at 7.23pm.
With 10 races on Hobart Cup it will be an early start at 11.57am with the last at 5.20pm.
Tasmania also has two harness meetings at the weekend.
The Burnie meeting on Friday night starts at 5.19pm and Mowbray on Sunday night at 6.20pm.
Alex Patis, Tasmania's leading apprentice for the 2018-19 season, is becoming a familiar face at major race meetings - but not as a jockey.
Patis, 23, quit race riding late last year and is now the travelling foreman for leading Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan.
It was a move that surprised many but Patis said it was always her plan.
"I wanted to do something else in racing," she said. "I love horses and I wanted to be more involved with them - not just jumping on and off on race days,"
Patis retired shortly after recording her biggest win in last year's Townsville Cup.
"I thought the time was right," she said. "I was coming out of my time and I didn't really have a stable behind me.
"I decided then and there that was me done. I approached Tony and he had a lot of horses about to go away so I joined his team and I'm really loving it."
Patis hadn't ridden a winner when she arrived in Tasmania from Victoria.
She proved an instant success and won the 2018-19 apprentices' premiership in her first full season of riding.
Shortly after, she moved to Queensland.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.