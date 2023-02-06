The Examiner
John Blacker out to continue cups dominance in Hobart

By Greg Mansfield
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
Super Swoop, ridden by Siggy Carr, gets his head down just in time to beat Assaranca in Sunday's Sydeston Cup. Picture by Peter Staples
Local star Take The Sit will miss the Bow Mistress on Friday due to a high white cell count.
Former leading Tasmanian apprentice Alex Patis has quit race riding at only 23.

Longford trainer John Blacker has won every cup run in Tasmania so far this year and now holds the key to a home-state victory in the Hobart Cup.

