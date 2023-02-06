The Examiner
Tasmania JackJumpers are in the play-offs again despite injuries

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
The JackJumpers' Josh Magette is still in serious pain following his heavy hit to the face against the Hawks. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Tasmania JackJumpers have had injuries thrown at them throughout the course of the 2022/23 NBL season, however the franchise still finds itself heading into a second consecutive play-off appearance in its two-year existence.

