The Tasmania JackJumpers have had injuries thrown at them throughout the course of the 2022/23 NBL season, however the franchise still finds itself heading into a second consecutive play-off appearance in its two-year existence.
Josh Magette left the floor in the second quarter of Tasmania's win against the Illawarra Hawks, with the extent of his injuries so painful, he was unable to fly home.
Magette was diagnosed with a suspected broken cheekbone and fractured eye-socket with any chance of a return to the court this season extremely unlikely.
Coach Scott Roth reported on his condition. "He's a long way away from just being out and about to be honest with you, he's not in a very good spot right now," he said.
"It's going to take some time for him just to get back on his feet and be out and about, I mean, he took a severe hit to the head."
Magette's injury was not an isolated incident for the JackJumpers, Will Magnay drew blood from his finger and his mouth in separate incidents against the Hawks, captain Clint Steindl also left for the locker room with a suspected groin niggle and Rashard Kelly didn't even suit up due to an illness.
The JackJumpers' injury woes have been ever-present with at least eight players missing at least one game, with many of them sidelined for four games or more.
Magnay and Steindl missed the opening six rounds of the season, while Sam McDaniel and Matt Kenyon both suffered soft-tissue injuries that kept them out for an extended period.
Despite all the setbacks, Roth has remained confident in the squad's depth, saying the mentality of the JackJumpers has been what has let them overcome these hurdles.
"I think our guys are quite resilient," he said.
"We have a lot of depth and our whole process has been, all along, the next man up and we started the season with four injuries and had to manufacture that for about two months.
"Then we had a couple more injuries in the middle and then we had a couple at the end of the season and I think all the teams are going through some of that."
The JackJumpers have this week begun a campaign to 'Paint the State Green' in which small businesses and fans are encouraged to sign up for a free supporter pack which includes balloons, streamers and a poster to decorate their shop fronts and homes.
Basketball general manager Jorrick Chivers spoke about what the community program aims to achieve.
'We're really excited to be launching 'Paint the State Green' in partnership with MyState Bank," he said.
"It's an amazing initiative that we came up with last year and it's a big part of what we do in terms of connecting with the state.
"Seeing all the posters up and the signs and support for our teams amongst the communities is amazing.
"Last year, we had over 200 schools, businesses and houses reach out and receive packs and we're hoping to break that and get to a number close to 350 this year."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
