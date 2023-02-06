Two people charged with drug trafficking in Launceston

MDMA, amphetamine, cocaine and a quantity of cash have been uncovered by Tasmania police.
Police have charged a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from South Launceston, with drug trafficking following a search on Friday where they discovered the drugs and money.
Inspector Craig Fox from Launceston Police said removing these drugs from the street was important.
"Illicit drugs have a devastating impact on our community, and we are committed to targeting the supply of illicit drugs across Tasmania."
The man and woman were both bailed to appear at the Launceston Magistrates Court in April.
Information regarding drug-related crime can be provided to Tasmania Police on 131 444 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers Tasmania online at crimestopperstas.com.au.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
