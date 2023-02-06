The Examiner

Letters to the editor: Indigenous need to speak with one 'voice'

February 6 2023 - 10:30pm
Albert Van Zetten.

Van Zetten tenure a record

In reference to Monday's Editorial comments on the length of office of Launceston's mayors (The Examiner, Feb 6), it should be remembered that Albert Van Zetten was the ONLY Mayor to ever exceed five years in office.

