In reference to Monday's Editorial comments on the length of office of Launceston's mayors (The Examiner, Feb 6), it should be remembered that Albert Van Zetten was the ONLY Mayor to ever exceed five years in office.
The normal practice since Button in 1853 has been for one, two or three years even during the two world wars (which can sometimes allow for extended periods of office.)
On rare occasions this has been extended to four years but never five FULL terms, so the Van Zetten tenure of 15, is a one off in a 170 years.
Andrew Smith, Bridport
LAST week's Letter to the Editor (The Examiner, Feb 3) stating that Australia's indigenous population should form their own political party had merit, but a follow up letter from Nala Mansell (The Examiner, Feb 6) just goes to show that it wouldn't work!
If you can't get the various groups/mobs in Tasmania to agree then how do you get the whole country's some 400 different mobs to agree?
This is also reflected in the differing stands taken by the many federal politicians, who identify as indigenous, we already have. This is why calls for a permanent seat in parliament won't work either.
It's bad enough having the three-party system we have now, with LNP, Labor and the Greens joined by Teals and Independents, let alone adding some 400 more.
The Voice, as touted as an advisory body, is logical, but who gets to pick those for that committee?
Here lies the problem!
Until you can get the indigenous population to speak with one voice I fear it will become a toothless tiger and all the goodwill will be wasted!
Ken Terry, Bridport
While I usually prefer to engage with Launceston community members directly, rather than through Letters to the Editor, I feel I must address The Examiner's editorial of Monday, 6 February.
The editorial makes unfounded and unfavourable comment on former Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten, suggesting his achievements were "not a lot" and that his tenure "would not go down as a glorious reign".
The editorial incorrectly suggests Mr van Zetten stepped down as Mayor because of the introduction of compulsory voting.
Now that Mr van Zetten has stepped away from public life, I fail to see how these comments were worthy of publication.
Albert van Zetten is widely regarded as a good and decent man, who, along with his wife Lyndle, has devoted a great deal of time, energy and passion to our city. I was proud to be his Deputy Mayor.
At a time where local government is under review, we want to encourage people to the sector and celebrate different leadership styles and approaches.
As a former employee of The Examiner, I remember the masthead's mission statement, "to build our community".
Our organisation deserves to be held to account by the media when it is needed but in today's instance, I feel The Examiner fell short of its own goal.
I look forward to continuing to bring my own energy and skill to the role of Mayor and I wish to have a forward-focused relationship with Tasmania's oldest news outlet.
Danny Gibson, Launceston
IN response to Barry Prismall's opinion piece about residential tenants (The Sunday Examiner, Feb 5), it is heartening that he has recognised the detrimental impact of the short-stay accommodation sector.
He is absolutely right when he observes that, "Airbnb is slowly killing the rental market in Hobart and Launceston''.
He recites research demonstrating that two-thirds of entire properties that are currently advertised as short-stay in Launceston, used to be in the long-term rental market.
However, whilst Mr Prismall's personal experience as a landlord may not have been a good one, his experience is not reflective of the relationship between residential owners and tenants in general.
Tasmania's Department of Justice notes that over the last three years only 15 per cent of residential tenancies have involved a dispute about bond.
Benedict Bartl, Principal Solicitor, Tenants' Union of Tasmania
Blessed are the trees of Launceston's City Park whose shadow provided much respite and relief from the cloud-free sunshine for patrons at last Sunday's Festivale.
Thirsty Merc's much-anticipated stage appearance unfortunately evaporated into the clear sky with a last-minute flight cancellation, but was deputised admirably by Brisbane-based band Sheppard.
They had previously performed as the headline act on Saturday night, with George Shepherd struggling to find his voice!
However, The Waifs were in fact giants of the stage to end Sunday's very successful event of Festivale 2023.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
