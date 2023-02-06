The Tasmanian Tigers' WNCL outfit have claimed their biggest scalp of the tournament, defeating the previously unbeaten South Australia by six wickets.
Lizelle Lee (77), Nicola Carey (60) and Emma Manix-Geeves (59*) all made half-centuries as they reached South Australia's 6-244 with only four wickets lost but former Tiger Courtney Webb made the day's highest score.
Webb brought up her second consecutive WNCL century, batting from the 17th over to finish with a career-high score of 110* against her home state.
Openers Bridget Patterson and Emma de Broughe set a solid platform for the Scorpions before captain Elyse Villani turned to Carey, with her first ball taking Patterson's leg stump.
Carey couldn't be kept out of the game, taking a magnificent catch at mid-wicket off Sasha Moloney's bowling to remove the dangerous Josie Dooley for just five - bringing Webb to the crease.
The former Trevallyn Primary and Riverside High School student came out with intent, raising the run-rate as commentators salivated over her start.
She was described as "coming to play" and hitting "shots of a player in form" with plenty of off-side drives as well as strong leg-side play.
Just as South Australia began to get on top, with the Tigers dropping a de Broughe chance in the 26th over, Maisy Gibson took the Scorpions' opener's leg stump as she departed for 48.
As the innings went on, Webb formed strong partnerships with both Madeline Penna and Annie O'Neill as the latter came out all guns blazing - smacking 25 off 15 as only a miscommunication saw her on her way.
Despite the Bellerive Oval scoreboard saying otherwise, Webb reached her century in the penultimate over and continued to hit the ball hard - smacking one over cover in the last over to get the Scorpions to their final score.
Carey was the sole multiple wicket-taker for the Tigers with 2-47 in a strong team bowling performance as the side's four spinners went to work.
Lee started the Tigers' innings in her trademark hard-hitting fashion to put them on the front foot early despite losing captain Villani for just nine.
Carey came in and proved to be a perfect partner for Lee as the two went about building the innings and getting the Tigers into the middle overs.
Former South African international Lee brought up her half-century in the 21st over, sweeping Webb to the boundary before the pair reached the midway point at 1-115.
She smacked two sixes off an Amanda-Jade Wellington over and looked like bringing up a maiden century for the Tigers but was dismissed just balls later, adjudged LBW for 77 off Kate Peterson's bowling.
Lee's removal didn't disrupt the work of Carey as Emma Manix-Geeves joined her at the crease, with the 50-time Australian representative reaching her half-century.
In a twist to the Tigers' tail, both Carey (60) and the incoming Naomi Stalenberg (2) were removed in the space of four balls by Wellington but Manix-Geeves and Strano got the Tigers across the line with six balls to spare.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
