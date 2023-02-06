Diane Turner is regularly on the look out for treasures when she visits beaches, however it's not usually in the form of messages in a bottle.
The Bridport resident has made the rare discovery not once, but twice in the space of three weeks.
The first was found at Sandy Cape, near Bridport. Mrs Turner said she and her partner had been out beach fishing at the spot with friends.
A decision to go for a walk along the beach, she said to pick up a "bit of rubbish" turned into the surprising find of a bottle with a special message.
"It looked like a love letter, and that they'd been to a funeral when they'd written it," Mrs Turner said.
"It was a touching story. It didn't say a date or location, just from Courtney."
She said her excitement spread as she quickly shared the news of her discovery with her big family.
"I was very quick to tell them, because it's pretty rare to find one," she said.
It wasn't long until she made a second discovery with a different tale, however this time it was made at Swan Island, Victoria.
It looked like a love letter ...- Diane Turner
Mrs Turner said she hosts Swan Island Escape Experiences with her husband, and they were there for their wedding anniversary.
"I collect driftwood, and I do pottery and make these wall chimes and write on there where I found the wood," she said.
"It's why I'm a collector of what washes up at the beach."
She was in disbelief when she discovered a second bottle so soon.
"I thought you've got to be joking, someone is setting me up," Mrs Turner said.
"But it was the same deal as the first one and an 'oh my god, I've got another one'."
This bottle held two letters, one a treasure map a young child had gone to great lengths to drawing.
"It looked pretty special. A six-year-old would have done it drawing a picture of their street, houses and dogs," she said.
"We had to join it together because it had come apart. The letter with it was written by his mother and said her son had made a true treasure map having thrown the bottle from a cliff in New South Wales in 2020."
I thought you've got to be joking, someone is setting me up.- Diane Turner
Again sharing the news with her family, Mrs Turner said her children encouraged her to go spread the news on Facebook in the hope of contacting the owners of the bottles.
"If I could ever contact him [the second owner], I would make him a chime from driftwood from Swan Island. But we've had no luck so far. It would be lovely to find the young boy."
For now, she said the bottles had been given pride of place on her high shelf with other special bits and pieces.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
