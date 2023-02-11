Launceston Library has up to 1000 visits a day.
Launceston Library manager Garry Conroy said he and his staff have been noticing the increase of foot traffic in public spaces as COVID becomes more endemic.
"Our electronic items skyrocketed when people were experiencing lockdowns," he said.
Mr Conroy-Cooper said while physical foot traffic has increased, the digital access hasn't declined much.
Mr Conroy-Cooper said libraries have changed a lot from the stuffy, quiet libraries of the 19th and 20th centuries.
"It was frightening to engage with the staff in libraries, but now in the 21st century, it is a place of safety," he said.
"The way people use libraries reflects the diversity of communities and people."
Launceston Library has a café so people can sit and read, meeting rooms.
"We have physical books - however we are much more than that," Mr Conroy-Cooper said.
"Contemporary libraries are diverse places in the 21st century."
Mr Conroy-Cooper said libraries are trusted places in communities.
"They are community living rooms no matter your background, gender, age, cultural background, abilities. Libraries can be what you want and need them to be," he said.
The library is a refuge for many, Mr Conroy-Cooper said.
"You've got people who may be experiencing loneliness. So the library is a place where you can socially engage without actually having to talk to anybody.
"You don't have to ask permission to be here, you can just use the library as you want it. Some people use places like this to meet, drop in, plug in and chill out."
Libraries are a safe place, and importantly a free experience.
"People who might experience homelessness or insecure home based situations have a warm, dry safe place to visit," Mr Conroy-Cooper said.
"This is a place where the community can feel safe.
"When people are being bullied in public or feeling threatened, where can they run to? The library. That's deeply ingrained in the way we run."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
