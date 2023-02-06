The idea of limiting the mayoral term, such as the two-term cap recommended by City of Launceston Council staff, could be beneficial, one expert suggested.
City of Launceston council suggested the two-term limit in its submission to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission following analysis of the 2022 Tasmanian local government elections, the first to have mandatory voting.
Council's suggested limit of two terms for mayors would help with succession plans, the submission argued.
UTAS professor of management David Adams supported the idea of a term limit for mayors.
"Two terms is a good start as it is a simple democratic principle which promotes diversity and succession planning," he said.
"History shows us that fixed term elected positions do lead to a more structured approach to succession planning and more interest in civic leadership roles from within and outside of councils."
Professor Adams said a fixed term did have some drawbacks.
"Fixed terms only work where there is a deep talent pool to draw from and in Tasmania we currently don't have that," he said.
Professor Adams said the 2022 election worked well in terms of voter turnout.
"By 2026 we should have a much deeper and more informed community engagement in the role of local government in Tasmania," he said.
Local Government Association of Tasmania is a state body bringing together councils. Chief officer Dion Lester said the association did not have a stance on fixed terms.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
