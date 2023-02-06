Tasmanian hockey icons Daniel Sproule and Peri Buckley have been given their sport's highest honour, with the pair selected as part of Hockey Australia's 2022 induction into the Hall of Fame.
Alongside five other inductees, the duo have been recognised for their unwavering commitment to hockey over the years.
Sproule was a stalwart among the Kookaburras team throughout the 90s and early 2000s.
The pacey defender, who debuted at the 1994 Champions Trophy, represented Australia 188 times over a span of eight years, before retiring at the 2002 World Cup.
Sproule won two Olympic Bronze Medals to go along with a Commonwealth Games Gold and a Champions Trophy title.
While Buckley also had a highly influential role in the sport, her effect on the game was through umpiring.
Making her first international appearance in 1986, Buckley officiated 162 matches with aplomb and assurance.
In her highly decorated career, she umpired in three Olympic Games, three Champions Trophies, two Junior World Cups and one Commonwealth Games.
Perhaps Buckley's greatest achievement was officiating the gold-medal match at the 1992 Barcelona Games.
Also inducted into the Hall of Fame were players Lachlan Dreher, Rachel Imison OAM, Alison Peek OAM and David Wansbrough OAM, as well as umpire Dennis Meredith AM.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
