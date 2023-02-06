The Examiner
Daniel Sproule and Peri Buckley inducted into Hockey Australia Hall of Fame

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Daniel Sproul has been honoured by Hockey Australia. Picture by Alistair Bett

Tasmanian hockey icons Daniel Sproule and Peri Buckley have been given their sport's highest honour, with the pair selected as part of Hockey Australia's 2022 induction into the Hall of Fame.

