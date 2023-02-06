Launceston's Jayden Pearson has taken the next step in his hockey umpiring journey.
The 27-year-old was among 12 Australians and New Zealanders named in the Oceania Officials Development Program, which will run over two years.
It's the inaugural running of the program, which has been put in place by the Oceania Hockey Federation to identify, develop and grow umpires and officials in the region to be the world's best.
"The OODP is an awesome opportunity to work with and learn from some highly respected mentors," Pearson said.
"It's a really positive reward for me for the time and investment not only from myself but the awesome team of officials that work with all our officials in the state.
"The hope for this program is to provide me and the other participants opportunities to grow and develop to assist in elevating us towards international accreditation."
As part of the program, Pearson will both develop his umpiring skills as well as pass on his experience to others.
He will be paired with an experienced mentor from either Australia or New Zealand and will also work with umpires from the Pacific Islands to coach and develop their crew.
Lyn Hill, chair of Hockey Australia's officiating advisory group, said the development program is the first of many new initiatives coming together.
"We are excited for our six umpires together with the six umpires from New Zealand now it is off the ground," she said.
"The Umpire Development Program group met with the OODP sub-committee, chaired by Jason McCracken, on Tuesday night and there was a lot of excitement within the group.
"It is important for all our officials to know that this is just the start of this Oceania, Hockey Australia, Hockey New Zealand initiative and more opportunities will become available as the program expands."
For Pearson, the opportunity comes after making his international umpiring debut in October at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, which is an FIH under-21s tournament.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.