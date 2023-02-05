The Examiner

Two-term limit for mayor a good idea

February 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many of the suggestions offered by Launceston City Council staff post last October's municipal elections to improve the voter experience and produce a better outcome for ratepayers, are just that, suggestions that will go nowhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.