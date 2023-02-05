Two-term limit for mayor a good idea

Many of the suggestions offered by Launceston City Council staff post last October's municipal elections to improve the voter experience and produce a better outcome for ratepayers, are just that, suggestions that will go nowhere.
But one of them, putting a two-term limit on the position of mayor is a good one that will resonate with voters.
The obvious reaction to this suggestion is to immediately draw on the example of recently departed mayor Albert van Zetten, who served no less than FIVE terms over a 15-year period as mayor.
It is interesting that his decision to not stand in last October's election came after the State Government made voting compulsory in local government elections.
His five terms came after winning the position when voting was voluntary and of course the turnout was low, with about 50 per cent of voters voting in the 2018 election.
Even with compulsory voting forced on the electorate, only 85 per cent of voters voted, which is very low in comparison with voting turnouts for State and federal elections.
So anyone like van Zetten confident of a fairly narrow, but solid, voter base in an era of voluntary voting can almost guarantee himself an indefinite time in the mayoral chair. And what did he achieve over this 15-year period? Not a lot.
He cites development of Riverbend Park and the "Launceston City Deal" struck between the council and federal and state governments.
This was primarily the development of a campus by the University of Tasmania at Inveresk at the expense of further expansion at the Newnham campus.
Time will tell whether this has been a success or not with suggestions from within the uni that it will retain Newnham as an example of what may happen with the university's Sandy Bay campus in Hobart
Then there is the dysfunctional parking regime in Launceston, failed attempts to clean up the Tamar and council surrendering UTAS stadium to a new body Stadiums Tasmania because council is incapable of doing the necessary upgrading the stadium needs.
Van Zetten's will not go down as a glorious reign.
The idea of a two-term mayoralty is not new. The American Constitution of 1776 stipulates two terms for presidents.
A set term means that a mayor, in this case, has to get on with running the city the best way possible and not dither, delay and achieve very little in the end because his or her time is limited.
It also forces an encumbent getting close to the end of his/her second term to "anoint" a successor. Van Zetten's best attempt was to declare of his successor that "I'll leave it to the voters".
It's up to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission now to assess Launceston Council's "feedback" along with submissions from more disinterested parties such as Premier and Cabinet,, and make a decision.
Voters should not hold their breath. With any luck though, before the next council election in 2026 the TEC will make up its mind. A two-term limit on mayors in the state would be a great impetus to getting things done in our cities and towns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.