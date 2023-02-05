North representative women have been emphatically beaten by their North-West counterparts in a one-day cricket match on Sunday.
It's the second time the two regions have played against each other this season, with North-West squaring the ledger after North won the first game by one wicket.
Played at NTCA No. 1, the eight-wicket win was one-sided from the outset, with the inexperienced Northern side unable to deal with the lively pitch.
Having lost the toss and put into bat, North's wickets fell consistently with Ava Curtis being the only batter reaching 10, scoring 49 of her team's 95 total runs.
In reply, North-West were clinical, reaching the below-par score with more than 18 overs remaining and eight wickets left in the shed.
North captain Narine Maurangi said the team struggled to deal with the early conditions. "I think the pitch probably early on with the moisture made it tough batting conditions for us," she said. "Probably a toss we wanted to win in the end and probably a good toss for them to win, because [the pitch] dried out afterwards, I think later on in our innings.
"The bounce was a little bit unpredictable, we probably played a couple of shots that we didn't need to play and they took half-chances as well.
"They fielded really well in the beginning and a lot of our batters just really couldn't get a start, they just kept taking wickets and credit to them they kept the pressure on."
North made three changes for the contest, making it a younger and less experienced side to their opponents, something Maurangi thought maybe contributed to the batting collapse.
"We've had a lot of new faces come into the side with a lot less experience when it comes to playing representative cricket," she said.
While Sunday's performance was far from ideal, Maurangi said the experience gained will pay dividends going forward.
"We've got a lot of good young players coming through into Cricket North," she said.
"It's really good watching the girls who probably haven't had much rep exposure play today, they bowled and fielded nicely which bodes really well."
While the performance left a lot to be desired, Maurangi had only positive things to say about Curtis' knock.
"She's in some really great form with the bat, I think she made 75 in the first [representative game]," she said.
"Credit to her, we probably wouldn't have posted what we did without her, really it could have been an even shorter game, but she's in really good touch.
"That's why she's as good as she is and that's why she's playing top-tier cricket."
Maurangi's teammate Lynn Hendley was complimentary about her opposition's performance.
"They used all the advantages, they chased hard and got the balls and they didn't let us get away with anything, they were tight," she said.
Hendley was also of the opinion that Sunday's match provided some much needed experience for the team.
"They'll just build their confidence though, they'll understand what a 40-over game is like and what to do," she said
"Hopefully they'll be confident and instead of just turning up and going 'I'm new and I don't know what to do', so that confidence in playing a couple games will be good.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.