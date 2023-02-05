The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Record-breaking 12-month period for the state's accommodation sector.

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
February 6 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old. Picture from file

Tasmania's first full year free from the restrictions of Covid-19 resulted in a record-breaking 12-month period for the state's accommodation sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.