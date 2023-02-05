Tasmania's first full year free from the restrictions of Covid-19 resulted in a record-breaking 12-month period for the state's accommodation sector.
The Tasmanian Hospitality Association's December 'Hotel Occupancy Report' showed the annual occupancy from January to December was 76.24 per cent, edging the previous all-time mark set in 2019 of 76.16 per cent, while being 13.51 per cent higher than the Covid-plagued 2021.
It capped a stellar year for accommodation providers, which saw five individual months - including four consecutive from March through to June - register all-time record levels since statistics have been recorded.
Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said those numbers showed Tasmania was a desirable a destination for interstate and overseas visitors.
"I have said it many times but the food, beverage and experience offerings Tasmania provides are world class and they continue to prove a big lure for both tourists and locals wanting to explore their own backyard," he said.
"I'm sure all our accommodation venues, both large and small right across the state, are extremely proud of these figures, as well as the high-quality services they have been able to provide guests despite ongoing staffing challenges last year."
"A record-breaking 12 months is a just reward for all the hard work everyone in the industry has put in, and is especially pleasing considering January occupancy, which pre-pandemic was reaching levels above 85 per cent, was only 75 per cent last year given the borders had only just opened."
Mr Old also said he was sure the increase was just the start of what could potentially promise to be an upward trend for the accommodation industry moving forward.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
