Day two of the 2023 Tasmanian Age Sprint and Relay Championships kicked off at the Launceston Aquatic Centre on Sunday with relays the name of the game following sprints the day prior.
With 176 swimmers from across the state attending the event, there were plenty of faces in attendance to cheer on the races.
In a day of fierce competition, one group stood above the rest, with the Launceston Aquatic Club's 18-and-under team breaking two records in their 4x100-metres freestyle relay.
Abigail Evans, Jessica Homan, Isabella Muldoon and Taylor Brock finished with a time of 4.04.73, meaning they broke the state record (all-Tasmanian team) and the all-comers record (meet record).
Co-head coach Abbie Savage was thrilled for the four girls. "Sometimes it's hard to contain my excitement when they do really well, you get so nervous for them, because I know how hard they train. So it's really exciting when I get to see them do well," she said.
Savage said the relay team entered the race with confidence.
"They knew going into it that if they swam around their [personal best times], they should take the records," she said.
"So in warm up, they were hyping each other up, which was pretty fun. They took the relay record off one of our old teams from a couple years ago, so they'll be talking to their friends about it, having a little bit of a joke."
Swimming Tasmania chief executive Jamie McIntyre said the two-day carnival was a huge success.
"It was really good to see everyone there and what it does, it really adds to the atmosphere and the parents were all cheering along," he said.
"There was a real carnival atmosphere, we had a DJ playing music which really added to what was probably one of the highlights of the Tasmanian swimming calendar.
"It all went very smoothly and just went like clockwork, nothing broke down. The timing equipment didn't break down, it just went perfectly."
For many of the swimmers, the next meet will be Hobart's Tasmania Championships in March.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.