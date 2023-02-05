The Examiner
Launceston relay team break two records in 4x100-metres freestyle

Updated February 5 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
South Esk's Erin Ackerly competes at the Tasmanian Age Swimming Champs. Picture by Rod Thompson

Day two of the 2023 Tasmanian Age Sprint and Relay Championships kicked off at the Launceston Aquatic Centre on Sunday with relays the name of the game following sprints the day prior.

