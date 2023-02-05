The Greater Northern Raiders' men's team have been put to the sword on day two of their Cricket Tasmania Premier League clash against North Hobart.
Raiders came into Sunday already in big trouble after a batting collapse on Saturday saw the side sink to 7-134 despite not starting the match until 3.50pm due to rain.
The wickets continued to fall in the morning with Samuel Omahony, Dravid Rao and Ben Spinks all getting out having made a minimal impression on the scoreline.
Exciting pace-bowler Iain Carlisle was chief destroyer for the Demons, finishing with figures of 5-44 from 17.1 overs as the Raiders finished their innings 154 all-out.
North Hobart were untroubled for much of their chase, with the visitors having only lost Kade Applebee (26) and Jack White (7) when they reached their required target.
However, the visitors continued to bat, believing an outright victory was in play.
Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes regular Caleb Jewell was imperious with the bat, bringing up his century at a rate not too far behind run-a-ball.
The 107-run partnership eventually ended when Adrien Bariol was caught by Miles Barnard off of Rao's bowling for a well made 36 off 35 balls.
Rao's second wicket of Murfet brought with it an electric spell from 17-year-old Aidan O'Connor who claimed three more wickets to finish with figures of 4-36.
However, Jewell continued to be the man of the moment as he bludgeoned Raiders' attack to all areas in an unbeaten 155 off 149 innings that finished with 21 fours and three sixes, meaning he had outscored the home team all by himself.
North Hobart declared on 8-250 directly after Jewell reached his third milestone for the innings, giving themselves a few hours to try and bowl out their Northern opponents for the second time in two days.
Raiders were far more defiant this time around however, and after Brayden DeVries departed for 11, John Hayes and Alistair Taylor shut up shop.
The pair ended the day not out, with Hayes contributing 25 off 88, while Taylor played a bit more positively for his 42 off 65.
Speaking after the match, Raiders' coach Tim Coyle discussed where it all went wrong for his side. "We actually started pretty well (yesterday) and got ourselves to one for 67 or something, and then we just lost a clump of wickets again," he said.
"That's pretty typical of how our batting has gone this year, if we got through two-down at stumps last night, maybe we could have gotten a good result, some control in the game, but having lost seven wickets in that period, we really were in a tough position."
Despite the disappointing team performance, Coyle saw plenty of positives with O'Connor's game. "As a young beginner he shows tremendous maturity," he said. "From junior cricket into this cricket, it's a quantum leap, but he'll learn really quickly."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
