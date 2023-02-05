Thousands of people gathered in Launceston's City Park yesterday to bid farewell to this year's extremely successful Festivale.
Attendees were treated to perfect conditions as the rain and overcast sky's experienced throughout the first two days of the event finally gave way to a clear blue, sunny day. However, not everything went according to plan, as Australian pop-rock band - Thirsty Merc - did not perform their 1pm spot as they were expected to.
The band had their flight from Perth cancelled the night prior and were unable to schedule another one in time, so The Bad Dads and Sheppard - who both played on Saturday - stepped up to put on different performances for the bumper afternoon crowd.
Punters were not only spoiled for choice in terms of music, but with vendors too, as around sixty stalls scattered around the park put their best food and beverages up for sale, resulting in long lines as far as the eye could see.
Festivale chairman David Dunn said stallholders were blown away by the interest they received, revealing some of them burned through the stock they had allocated for the entire weekend just on Friday's opening night.
"Some of the vineyards had to go back to Hobart overnight to pick up more wine and drive all the way back to Launceston the next day to sell some more - they were that busy," he said.
"Everyone has been pretty tolerant of the lines too, in fact, I'd go as far as to say they've been really relaxed, as it doesn't seem like anyone is too bothered having to wait five to ten minutes to get their food or drinks, especially when they're surrounded by friends and family or listening to the bands playing in the background."
Mr Dunn said the rainy weather experienced early on in the event put off some ticket holders from attending, so instead of reaching the 30,000-person capacity that was expected after selling out, he estimated 28,000 had come through the gates throughout the weekend.
"The feedback from artists, stallholders, and punters alike has been great and we hope that everyone enjoyed themselves," he said.
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson congratulated the organisers of the iconic food and wine event.
"How terrific to see Festivale back in City Park in all its glory. It's a wonderful social occasion, which celebrates the best of our food and wine culture, and which contributes so much to our city culturally and economically," he said.
"I had a fantastic time catching up with old and new friends, and sampling some amazing locally produced food. This event is a credit to the Festivale committee, the volunteers on the ground, the stallholders, and the City of Launceston staff who assist in showcasing City Park in all its glory."
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner.
