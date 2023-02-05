The Examiner
Festivale finishes up with bumper Sunday afternoon crowd

By Luke Miller
February 6 2023 - 3:30am
A large crowd gathering around the main stage.

Thousands of people gathered in Launceston's City Park yesterday to bid farewell to this year's extremely successful Festivale.

